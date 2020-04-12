|
|
Kristeen Kaye Wright
1954 ~ 2020
Kristeen Kaye Wright, age 65, of Salt Lake City died Thursday, April 2 at the Huntsman Cancer institute after a brief battle with cancer. Kristeen was born in Savanna, Illinois on May 13, 1954 to Raymond and Gladys (Vittitoe) Rieck. She was the tenth of thirteen children.
She graduated from Sabula, Iowa High School in 1972 and completed an accounting program at Salt Lake Community College in 1999. Kristeen married the love of her life, Daniel Carl Wright on June 3, 1972.
Kristeen worked for numerous companies in California and Utah, usually as an Accountant and Bookkeeper, including Ballet West, Odyssey Dance Theater, Cimarron Software and Atlas Bronze. Kristeen was also a Notary Public.
Kristeen had many interests and passions. She loved to read and garden, she backpacked the Sierra Nevada Mountains, she was a Competition Racing Driver at the Bonneville Salt Flats, and was the Fastest Female Competitor at the World of Speed Event in 2007. She was an accomplished home remodeler, a skilled mechanic, fabricator and welder. She along with her husband restored and Drag Raced various hot rods over many decades. Kris had a lifelong love of animals and enjoyed walking her faithful dogs, Buckwheat and Zena.
She is survived by her Husband Daniel Wright, and Brothers and Sisters, James Rieck (Jeanne), Rae Elene Terrock, Bruce Rieck (Carol), Dennis Rieck, Ramona Lohberg, Linda Rieck, Shelba VanHorn (David), Lanette Holmes (Roger), and Rhonda Pieper.
Due to the current Corona Virus Epidemic, we must postpone any gathering in remembrance of Kristeen's life. Kristeen will be cremated at Starks Funeral Parlor here in Salt Lake City. When we can gather together safely, we will be scheduling a Celebration of Kristeen's Life, here in Salt Lake City and also a Memorial Event in Sabula, Iowa, with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Sabula Iowa. Please visit Kristeen's obituary page at www.starksfuneral.com for forthcoming service schedule and to share your memories and photos.
Daniel thanks all who have called, emailed and texted their love and support during this difficult time.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Huntsman Cancer Institute for their kindness in caring for Kristeen.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020