Kristin Drage Goodman

1957 - 2020

Kristin Drage Goodman passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28th, 2020, surrounded by her children and loved ones. Her life was one of selfless service, unconditional love and an unwavering commitment to her family. She would give anything she had, and she gave to many. Her kind heart and loving, giving nature will be missed by all who knew her.

Kris was born December 15th, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Raymond D. and JaJuan Drage. She graduated from Skyline High School June 4th, 1976. She and Rod Goodman were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on May 24th, 1979.

She was an honored employee of the EVS department at Saint Mark's Hospital. Many patients and employees have expressed how appreciative they were for her integrity, work ethic and her respect and kindness that she showed to everyone.

Kris was a patient and loving caregiver for her mother, and spent many days caring for her grandchildren. She taught them that family is the most important thing in life. The grandkids called her 'Nana' and they were her greatest joy.

In keeping with her generous spirit, Kris was an organ donor and gave the gift of life to three people, whose families will be forever grateful.

She is preceded in death by her father Raymond D.Drage and brother Craig D. Drage.

Kris is survived by her mother JaJuan Drage, her brother Brent (Leslie) Drage, sister Alauna (Lyle) Ruble, husband Rod Goodman, her children: Tyson (Miranda) Goodman, Chase Goodman, Raquel Goodman and her four grandchildren: Baylee, Hadley, Zade and Dax Goodman who will miss her selfless and tender care.

A viewing for her family, friends and co-workers will be held on Wednesday, July 1st from 6:00- 8:00 PM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. Her graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2nd at 2:00pm at Memorial Mountain View, 3115 E. 7800 S., Cottonwood Heights.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to help cover medical expenses.



