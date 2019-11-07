|
|
1/24/1991 ~ 11/1/2019
Kristin Martinez was born on January 24th, 1991 she passed away November 1st, 2019. Survived by her husband Bobby Martinez (Hubby), three kids: Scarlette Martinez (Baby Girl), Jakeup Martinez (Jakey), and Charley Martinez (Mr. Magoo). Her sister's Aracely Barrera (Cheech), Melissa Rivas, and Dawn Martinez. Her brother's Robert Binkerd (Daniel), Ben Martinez (Benhameana), Grandmother Viola Benavidez (Gma), Father Robert Heineman, & Mother Rachel Martinez.
Kristin lived a wonderful life always with a smile wanting to help everyone. She has a big heart and will be missed by her family and friends that she always kept in touched with them. Kristin always had a way to cheer up anyone who was upset. Kristin's life revolved around her family and babies always worrying about everyone. She loves music, taking pictures and watching movies. She is very silly and always laughing making everyone happy around her. She will be missed by her husband, kids, friends and family but never forgotten. "Always keep god in your heart may the angels watch over you and god protect you I love you." We love you too.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Hope Unlimited - 4140 W Sams Blvd, Kearns, UT 84118 at 2pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019