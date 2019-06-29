Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Kristy Lee Cates


1956 - 2019
Kristy Lee Cates
1956-2019
Sandy, UT-One of the brightest stars in the sky went out on Sunday, June 23, 2019 when my beautiful bride of 27 years lost her fight with cancer. She is finally out of pain and at peace. A celebration of life will be held in the mausoleum at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Huntsman Cancer Institute or . For a full obituary, please see www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 29 to June 30, 2019
