Kristy Lee Cates
1956-2019
Sandy, UT-One of the brightest stars in the sky went out on Sunday, June 23, 2019 when my beautiful bride of 27 years lost her fight with cancer. She is finally out of pain and at peace. A celebration of life will be held in the mausoleum at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Huntsman Cancer Institute or . For a full obituary, please see www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 29 to June 30, 2019