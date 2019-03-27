|
|
Kristy Lyn Nelson Woodard
1947-2019
Washington, Utah-Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother Kristy Lyn Nelson Woodard passed away peacefully on March 21st after a courageous fight with cancer.
She was born July 27, 1947 the middle child of Willis Dale and Lucille Malstrom Nelson. She attended Highland High School and then Utah State University where she majored in Art. On June 6, 1968 she married the love of her life, James Spanton Woodard in Salt Lake City. Last year she celebrated 50 years of marriage on a Caribbean cruise with all 25 of her family members.
Kristy was a talented seamstress and made many Halloween costumes, doll clothes, gifts and dance dresses over the years. She dearly loved her 17 grandchildren, spent many hours caring for, entertaining and enjoying them. Her family was the most important thing to her and she planned countless vacations, parties and meals to keep us close. She was the glue that held our family together and she will be deeply missed by not only us, but by anyone who had the good fortune to know her.
She is survived by her spouse, Jim Woodard, her children Amy Green (Cory), Brian (Brandy), and Nathan (Nelissa), 17 grandchildren, her siblings Brent (Sue) Cathy, Connie and Karen (Guy). Preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, March 28th at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary at 2:00p.m., 3401 South Highland Drive, SLC. Online condolences may be shared at www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019