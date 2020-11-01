1/1
Krystal Dawn Hansen
1983 - 2020
1983 ~ 2020
Our beautiful angel, Krystal Dawn Hansen, 37, returned to her Heavenly Father suddenly on October 28, 2020 while recovering at home in Lehi, UT from complex nasal surgery.
She was born on March 13, 1983 to Gregory Lee Hansen and Vicky Lynn Hicks in Salt Lake City, UT. Growing up in Sandy, UT, she achieved much academic success during her years attending Alta High, where she took Honors and AP classes, graduating in 2001. Then she continued her success at the University of Utah, graduating in 2004 with not just one, but two bachelor degrees-in Psychology and in Political Science.
After college, she began a professional career in Human Resources that spanned 17 years, serving in various leadership positions-including Manager, Director, and Business Partner-in a number of companies. She achieved several HR certifications. At the time of her death, she was considering going back to school part-time to get a master's degree to help her move up in her HR career.
All her life, she had a love for animals, even wanting to be a veterinarian at one time. In her teenage years, she developed a desire to have a horse. In 2003, when she and her mother Vicky moved down to Lehi to live with her grandparents for a while, her dream was finally realized. Besides raising chickens and rescuing several cats (one Krystal named Bailey) who showed up at the family's rural home, Krystal and Vicky purchased two beautiful horses-Annabelle and JoJo. They enjoyed riding and taking care of them for many years. In 2016, Vicky died. Krystal was devastated; she loved her mother very much.
During the last few years, Krystal enjoyed her cat Henry, going on walks, taking care of her fish, collecting house plants, shopping, and doing things with her nieces Dakota and Rylee. This year, she also resumed horse- back riding.
Shortly before Krystal's passing, she met a young man-Casey Tyler-who quickly became the love of her life. Their plans and dreams were abruptly cut off.
Krystal is survived by her father Gregory, her brother David Michael (Cecilia) Hansen, her grandparents Kenneth W. and Alveretta Hicks, her nieces Dakota Maley Hansen and Rylee Jenna Hansen, and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Vicky and her grandparents Charles M. Hansen and Louise Ostler Hansen.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 am at the Willow Creek Ward, 1998 West 900 North, Lehi, UT. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork, UT and on Friday prior to the service from 9:45-10:45 am at the church. Please visit Krystal's obituary at andersonmortuary.com to schedule a time to attend the viewing and to share a memory on her tribute wall.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
NOV
6
Viewing
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Willow Creek Ward
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Willow Creek Ward
Funeral services provided by
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 756-3564
