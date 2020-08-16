Krystyna Saltarski

1943~2020

Krystyna Saltarski, age 76, passed away peacefully on August 4th, 2020. She was born on December 28th, 1943 in Kielce, Poland. In the 1980's Krystyna was a part of the Solidarity movement which was "an anti-bureaucratic social movement that used methods of civil resistance to advance the causes of workers' rights and social change". Krystyna, soon after, flew to America in 1981 with her husband Edward and her daughter Eva.

She was passionate about reading books, gardening, completing crossword puzzles, playing solitaire, traveling, mushroom hunting, and cooking traditional Polish food. Krystyna worked and retired from JC Penny after working there for approximately 20 years.

Krystyna is survived by her daughter Eva Wiaderny, son-in-law Serg Wiaderny, granddaughter and grandson Nicolle and Eric Wiaderny.

Due to current circumstances we will not be hosting a memorial for her remembrance.

May she rest in peace with her loved one Edward Saltarski.



