July 22, 1926 ~ September 30, 2019
Draper, UT-Kurt was born July 22, 1926 in Germany. He passed away peacefully the morning of Sept. 30th, 2019 at the age of 93.
He immigrated from Dusseldorf Germany in 1950 to Preston Idaho, then later settled in Salt Lake City. He served in the German Navy during WWII . He served as a missionary after the War for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a long Career working for the Soft Drink Industry and retired from Swire Coca Cola. He has served many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Later he and his wife served a mission in Munich Germany. He had a great love for Music. He sang in many choirs. He had a beautiful Tenor voice. He had many hobbies, one was a love for Electric trains, another was Family history and doing the work in the Temple for his ancestors. He also served in the Temple for 12 years.
He was the 4th of 7 Children.
He is survived by his Wife and love of his life for 72 years, Erna.
His Brother, Horst, and Sister, Therese. His children, Gabriele (Richard) Astle, Kurt (Shirlie) Fiedler, Wilford (Kim ) Fiedler, Alma( Becky) Fiedler, Rebecca ( Dave) Hedgepeth, Silvia ( Rawlee ) Perkins, 30 Grandchildren, 88 and counting Great and Great Great Grandchildren.
We Love you and will miss you Opa.
Funeral Services will be held Monday October 7th at 11am with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 am at the Corner Canyon 3rd Ward Chapel (1788 Aintree Dr. Draper Utah)
Graveside services will be at the Logan Cemetery (1000 N 1200 E) at 3:30 pm.
In Lieu of flowers donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian Aid. Donation.churchof jesuschrist.org
Condolences & memories may be shared online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com
