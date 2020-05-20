|
Kurt Jay Christensen
1924 ~ 2020
Kurt Jay Christensen, 95, died May 16, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Sanford, CO, a WWII Navy veteran, an Aeronautical Engineer who retired from Hill Air Force Base with superior ratings. He was a faithful church member who served in many callings and on 5 missions. A loving husband and father, survived by his wife Lela of 74 years, 8 children and their spouses, 36 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren and 1 gg-grandchild. A complete obituary may be viewed at Russon Mortuary web site in Bountiful. A live stream of the funeral service is available.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2020