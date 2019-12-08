|
|
Dec 15, 1979 ~ Nov 27, 2019
It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of our son, brother, uncle and friend on November 27, 2019. Kurtis was born December 15, 1979, to Rodger D and Janis Jeppson Bischoff. He graduated from Alta High School and attended the University of Utah. He was fascinated by acting, photography, videography, gardening, modeling and was an Eagle scout.
Kurtis loved organizing special events for holidays and birthdays and playing with his nieces and nephews. He was kind, creative, giving, helpful and considerate of others. His life was dedicated to compassionate service and lasting friendships. He will be missed every day by his parents Rodger D Bischoff and Janis Jeppson Bischoff, his siblings Craig (Laurie) Bischoff, Jeff (Candice) Bischoff, Becky (Rand) Lancaster, Rodney Bischoff along with thirteen nieces and nephews. Kurtis is preceded in death by his grandparents, Douglas and Gloria Bischoff, Paul and Rhoda Jeppson and cousin Kiersten Nelson. He loved his best friend, his Great Dane Koda.
Funeral services will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 111641 Londonderry Drive, Sandy, UT 84092. Family and friends are invited to visit with Kurtis's family prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Flowers may be sent to 54 E. Calbourne Lane Sandy, UT 84070.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019