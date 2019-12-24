|
|
Kyle Austin Inglet
1999 ~ 2019
Kyle Austin Inglet, 20 years old, of Sandy Utah, passed away unexpectedly on December 21st, 2019. Kyle was born on June 18th, 1999 in Murray Utah to Kevin and Sue Inglet. Kyle was known as a kind, sensitive and loving child. He never left home without saying "I love you." He enjoyed skate boarding, his family, art and music. He loved to hike and would often send pictures of the scenery, a sunset or a quote that touched him. He graduated from Valley High School ahead of schedule. Kyle was a creative and talented artist who recently started his own clothing line. He will always be remembered for the sincere love he had for his family, his many close friends and a huge smile that could melt your heart. He will live on in the lives he will touch through organ donation.
Funeral services will be held on Friday the 27th at the Crescent 29th Ward, 1050 E 10600 S, Sandy, Utah. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00. Burial will follow the funeral service and travel to the Henefer Utah cemetery.
Kyle is preceded in death by his older brother Austin, His grandfathers William Morris and Glade Inglet, He is survived by his grandmothers, Margaret Inglet and JoAnn Morris, his father Kevin Inglet, his mother Sue Inglet, two sisters Mackenzie and Sierra Inglet and his two nieces Belle and Lara and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Donations for his memorial can be made at GoFundMe/Kyle Inglet. All proceeds will be used for to pay for his service. Any remainder will be donated in Kyle's name to a charity yet to be determined. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019