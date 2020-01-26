|
Kyle Emerson Bassett
In Loving Memory
Kyle Emerson Bassett, age 36, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Napa, CA after a valiant 25 year battle with juvenile diabetes. He was preceded in death by his parental grandmother Caroline Bassett and maternal grandfather Thomas Jelinek.
He was born on in Corpus Christi, TX to Tad and Cindy Bassett and always had a passion for the culinary arts. He also loved golf, Golden Tee, cats and spending time with his friends and family. He was a selfless caring individual who always thought about others before thinking about himself. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
Kyle loved his family and is survived by his parents, sister Allison, brother-in-law John, grandmother Sylvia Jelinek, grandfather Sandy Bassett, an aunt, several uncles, cousins, his two beloved cats Orion and Andromeda and many beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorial contributions be made in Kyle's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and to the Napa Valley Fire Department. Celebration of Life information can be found at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home's website https://www.claffeyandrota.com/ as they become available.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020