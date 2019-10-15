|
6/30/1999 ~ 10/11/2019
Riverton, UT-Kylie Brianne Park passed away in a tragic car accident while heading into Zion National Park to go hiking. Kylie had become quite the independent adventurer and had most recently completed hikes in Glacier National Park and all five National Parks in Utah.
Kylie was a student at the University of Utah studying art & graphic design. She was so excited to have lower bowl Muss tickets this year and had enjoyed cheering with friends at the games. Although a student, Kylie somehow found the time to work at Top Golf in Midvale and at the front desk of the Lassonde Institute on campus.
Kylie had a wicked sense of humor, an eye for photography, loved life and spending time with all her family and friends. She also had a special place in her heart for cats - any and all cats. They just seemed to find her wherever she was. Tinker's Cat Café in Salt Lake was definitely Kylie's happy place.
In honor of Kylie's penchant for wearing Vans (even when wearing a dress), please feel free to wear a pair if you are able to attend the viewing or funeral.
Kylie is survived by her parents Ryan and Melissa of Riverton; sister Kasey of Riverton; grandparents Bill and Sandy Lyells of West Jordan; Marilee Marsh of St. George; and lots of loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by grandpas Wayne Park and R. Gibb Marsh.
A public viewing will be held from 6-8:30 pm on Thursday, October 17th at Larkin Mortuary Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, Utah. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18th at 11:00 am also at the mortuary. Those wanting to visit with the family can come to Larkin Mortuary Riverton between 10:00 and 11:00 am before the service. Interment will be at the Riverton City Cemetery, 1540 West 13200 South, after the services. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019