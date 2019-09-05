|
|
L. Kent Bills
1933 ~ 2019
Our devoted husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, and brother passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 to join his eternal companion of 62 years after a remarkable life in mortality.
Leo Kent Bills was born in Riverton, Utah to Leo DeMont and Elizabeth Steadman Bills on April 8, 1933. Kent graduated from South High and shortly thereafter met the love of his life, Carolyn Carter Bills. They were united in marriage on August 5, 1955, and understanding the blessings that come from being an eternal family, were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 19, 1958. He had the distinct privilege of serving with Carolyn for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teaching English at Deseret Industries, caring for the elderly at the Murray Care Center and welcoming visitors at the Conference Center.
Kent served in the Army and played baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals organization before working for Continental Freightways and Transamerica. He held a position as a top Producer at Fred A. Moreton & Company for 25 wonderful years where he was recognized as Salesman of the Year in 1994. He was organized, confident and dedicated. He was an influence for good in the lives of many. Kent loved to play golf (including two separate holes in one) but his passion was coaching baseball and teaching young athletes. He coached his sons, grandsons and the Cottonwood American Legion baseball champions in 1980 with his close friend Bob Burkett.
Kent is survived by three children: Greg (Carol) Bills, Kathy (Russ) Gramse, and Steve (Lisa) Bills; eight grandchildren along with 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Bills; sister, Ramona (Brian) Wente; and brother and sister-in-law, Craig (Toni) Carter.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Murray Little Cottonwood 8th Ward (6180 S. Glen Oaks Street) with a viewing at 9 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
We express sincere gratitude to all at Highland Cove who gave special, loving care to Kent and his family during the past nine months. Death is not a failure of medical science, prayers, or priesthood blessings, but a final healing by a loving Heavenly Father.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019