L. Zane Gill

1949 ~ 2020

Summarizing Zane's impact on the world is difficult, so this will serve as a small memento of the things that made up the magnificent man we will forever cherish.

Lloyd Zane Gill; Father, Husband, Brother, Papa, Uncle, Partner, Friend, Maestro, Jurist, Scholar, Traveler, Confidant, Comedian, and Curmudgeon, passed away peacefully at the age of 71 on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 surrounded by his sons Patrick Gill, Conor Gill, Barton Gill, and his girlfriend Suzanne Capener.

We had the ultimate privilege and pleasure of loving him deeply, with all the beautiful facets of his character which we hope to reflect in our thoughts and actions. His sons, Derek Z. Gill (Silke), Patrick R. Gill (Sabrina), C. Conor Gill (Lisa), and Barton P. Gill (Megan), all loved him dearly and admired him for being an outstanding father and doting grandfather.

He had an uncanny ability to leave a lasting impression on people through his sense of humor, intelligence, and integrity.

Zane was born in Wendell, Idaho on May 21st, 1949, and from a very early age was ambitious, hardworking, and talented. He was a shoe-shine boy, newsboy, guitar teacher, and many other things before he was even 14 years old, often helping his father Walter Leonard Gill (deceased) at his job at the local dairy. By high school, he was involved in sports, student government and was a member of a very talented and locally famous rock band named "The Disciples".

Music was woven throughout every aspect of his life. He was an extremely talented guitarist and pianist with an aptitude for music that allowed him to pick up and learn virtually any instrument he touched. He was a maestro in every sense of the word. He was never without a guitar, an active music project, and could always be counted on to share his musical abilities. He was known and loved for empowering others to express themselves through music.

Brilliantly intelligent, pragmatic, and fair, Zane spent his early career as a high school German teacher. He was chosen to be a Fulbright Fellow, transferring to Germany where he taught English to German students. He later obtained his law degree from George Washington University and became an accomplished lawyer. This led to a judgeship that spanned county, city, and Federal Administrative Law, most recently serving as an Administrative Law Judge for the Mining Safety and Health Administration. A public servant by day and a rock and roller by night to the end.

Anyone wishing to honor Zane's memory is encouraged to make a memorial donation in his name to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.

We love you, dad. Thank you for the legacy you have left us.

Go easy, Papa!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store