Ladd Shawn Smith
1980 - 2020
Ladd Shawn Smith returned home to his Heavenly Father on November 3rd, 2020. He valiantly fought with health challenges for years and is now free from them.
Ladd was born to Dee and Marjorie Smith on October 9th, 1980 in Murray, Utah. He grew up in Sandy and made lasting friendships there. He graduated from Alta High School in 1999 and lettered in both academics and wrestling, which he excelled at for several years. He served a faithful LDS mission in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He held many callings but had a passion for family history work. He was in the top .1% of church members in terms of names indexed. His proudest achievement was his three beautiful children: Luke (16), Jade (14) and Ruby (12). He was the most committed and loving father to his children. They were the center of his world and he cared for them fiercely. Ladd had a special place in his heart for all things in the outdoors. He loved spending time with his children and siblings, playing games, watching movies, making people laugh and serving others.
For full obituary please go to serenityfhs.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
