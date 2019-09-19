|
|
LaDee Norris Newbold
1936 ~ 2019
"Time or people cannot steal the treasured memories that lie within our heart."
LaDee Norris Newbold, 83, passed away on September 16, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was born on May 24, 1936 in Murray, Utah to Melba Oliver and Kenneth Norris. All of her schooling was in Sandy. She was J.D. President her Jr. year of high school. She belonged to the Charlonians, a scholastic club. LaDee graduated from Seminary and Jordan High School in 1954.
When she was 16, she got her first job working for S.H. Kress & Co. in Salt Lake. In June 1955, she was hired at Mountain Bell and received two promotions to Plant Reports Clerk and to Confidential Stenographer. While working full time she put herself through Henagers Business College.
She married DeRoyce Newbold on May 12, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple. She served in many church callings as Secretary, Den Leader Coach, Ward Choir Director and many others. She received her Golden Gleaner Award.
Survived by her husband, DeRoyce; children, Ken (Tammy), Larry (Marcia) and DeAnn (Steven) Sproul; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Lola (Jerry) Holt. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Oliver "K" Norris.
LaDee loved people and liked to help others achieve their highest potential by being a good support to them. She wrote programs to enjoy, poetry, sang with several musical groups. Helping out in the community on fund raising events and school reunions has brought great joy.
LaDee is rich in Pioneer Heritage who helped settle Draper and South Jordan. Considerate and loving she always looked out for others. Family always came first. LaDee says, "The jobs she did, is the rent she paid, for the blessings she received." Which were many.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the South Jordan Memorial Park, 10630 South 1055 West. A visitation will be held from 11:00 to 12 Noon prior to the graveside at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019