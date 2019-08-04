|
1957 ~ 2019
Lanada "Kim" Musselman Okerlund passed away on July 31, 2019. Kim was born to Raymond Eugene Musselman and Carol Elsie Hilton Musselman on October 1, 1957 and graduated from Brighton High School in 1976. Shortly thereafter, she married her high school sweetheart, Jerald Cassell Okerlund. Together they had three children and 8 grandchildren.
Kim had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She was active in her church and enjoyed doing charity work. Kim was a talented cook and enjoyed making hand-crafted yarn and needle work. Unbeknownst to many, she was involved in theater and had an incredible singer.
Kim is survived by her husband, Jerald and their children: Nina (Adam) Zepeda, Clay (Kimberly) Okerlund and Ryan (Gabby) Okerlund and grandchildren: Thomas, Ivy, Elicia, Austin, Cassell, Ludella, Harley and Ryanne. She is also survived by her sisters: Bonnie (Ken) Mussleman Bush and Jean Musselman Penzone. Kim is preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019