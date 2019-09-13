Home

Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East
Brigham City, UT 84302
(435) 723-8484
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
205 S. 100 E.
Brigham City, UT
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Brigham City South Stake Center
865 S. 300 W.
Brigham City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Brigham City South Stake Center
865 S. 300 W.
Brigham City, UT
View Map
Resources
1932 - 2019
LaNae Wheatley Obituary
1932 ~ 2019
Rhoda LaNae Mills Wheatley 86 passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born October 8, 1932 in Bothwell, Utah to Rhoda Lucinda Taggart and Samuel Mills. LaNae married Daniel Myron Wheatley October 4, 1951 in the Logan Temple.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Brigham City South Stake Center, 865 S. 300 W., Brigham City, UT.
Viewings will be Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019
