Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woodland Park
300 S. 200 E.
Farmington, UT
Lance Kenneth Hardy


1973 - 2019
Lance Kenneth Hardy Obituary
Lance Kenneth Hardy, born on July 24th, 1973 to Ken and Jackie Hardy of Farmington, UT, passed away on October 20th, 2019 at the age of 46. Lance is survived by his parents; his son, Porter; his 3 siblings, Jamie Hardy Cahoon, Brandi Hardy Wendel, and Cody Hardy; his niece and nephews; and his grandpa, Ronald Randall.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Woodland Park, 300 S. 200 E., Farmington, Utah. Casual dress according to the weather.
His full obituary can be found online at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019
