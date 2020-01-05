Home

More Obituaries for Lance Prior
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lance Mark Prior


1960 - 2020
Lance Mark Prior Obituary
1960 ~ 2020
Our beloved son, father and brother, Lance Mark Prior, 59, of Salt Lake City, died at home on January 2nd 2020. Lance was born on April 14th 1960 in San Diego, California to Lorene and Robert Prior. Lance graduated from Viewmont High School in 1978 and then went to work designing tractor trailers for a local company.
Lance was an energetic young man who loved outdoor activities. Lance competed in motocross and desert motorcycle racing as a young man. He loved to back country ski with friends and would spend countless hours climbing mountains to get the best powder runs where he perfected his three pin skills. Lance also enjoyed windsurfing. He travelled throughout the west to find the best wind for this activity.
Later in life, Lance studied astronomy, physics and computers where he and his father would debate these topics for hours.
Survived by his parents, Lorene and Robert (Mary), his children Zackery and Nicole and his brother, Scott. There will be no services held. Directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons (odonnellandsons.com).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
