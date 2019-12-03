Home

Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
East Millcreek Stake Center
3103 East Craig Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
East Millcreek Stake Center
3103 East Craig Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
East Millcreek Stake Center
3103 East Craig Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
Lanice Keate Jepperson


1934 - 2019
Lanice Keate Jepperson Obituary
Lanice Keate Jepperson
1934-2019
Our sweet wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed from this life as she entered it; quietly, with dignity and grace. Lanice Keate Jepperson passed away on December 1, 2019 at her home in East Millcreek, Utah surrounded by her family.
She was born June 21, 1934 in Payson, Utah to Harry William and Myrtle Nordfors Keate.
She attended South High School and the University of Utah where she affiliated with the Tri Delta Sorority. She married her sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Jepperson on September 7, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Lanice loved to read, travel, play tennis, and spend time with family and friends. She cherished the friendships she acquired through her many book, tennis, study, and bridge clubs. She spent hours preparing wonderful meals she was never able to taste herself, as she was too busy serving everyone seconds. She treasured every moment spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandhildren. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in every organization. She especially loved serving in the Salt Lake Temple with her husband. She had several jobs, but her most loved was working at Benchmark Books, where she bought a houseful of books.
Lanice is preceded in death by her parents and sister Beverly (Newell) Payne. She is survived by her husband Bob, her children, Julie (Chuck) Dunford, Lisa (Greg) Snyder, Scott (Melanie) Jepperson, and Heather (Joseph) Welch, and her brother David (Kathy) Keate. She leaves behind an adoring 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 5, at 11:00 a.m. at the East Millcreek Stake Center, 3103 East Craig Drive, Salt Lake City. Family and friends may call Wednesday evening 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and the day of the service from 10:00 -10:45 a.m.
We would like to thank Heartwood Home Heath and Hospice - especially Rita, Gina and Sam for their love and care.
Go Utes!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019
