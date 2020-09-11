1939 ~ 2020

Our wonderful uncle and friend, Bart, passed away September 8, 2020. Bart was born on July 8, 1939 to Clarence and Florence Bennett in Portland Oregon. He was the treasured brother of Jerry and Steve Bennett. Bart was a talented artist with a special love for painting. He was a great guy and a fantastic uncle. If it was in his power, he would give anything and everything he had to his nieces, nephews, and friends. We all loved Bart very much and he will be missed dearly.

Bart was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and brother Steve.

A viewing will be held at Wood Funeral Home 963 E Ammon Rd. Idaho Falls, ID from 10 am to 11 45. Directly followed by a graveside service at Lincoln Cemetery, corner of Lincoln Rd. And 25th Street. Idaho Falls, ID.



