1/1
Lanny Bart Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lanny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1939 ~ 2020
Our wonderful uncle and friend, Bart, passed away September 8, 2020. Bart was born on July 8, 1939 to Clarence and Florence Bennett in Portland Oregon. He was the treasured brother of Jerry and Steve Bennett. Bart was a talented artist with a special love for painting. He was a great guy and a fantastic uncle. If it was in his power, he would give anything and everything he had to his nieces, nephews, and friends. We all loved Bart very much and he will be missed dearly.
Bart was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and brother Steve.
A viewing will be held at Wood Funeral Home 963 E Ammon Rd. Idaho Falls, ID from 10 am to 11 45. Directly followed by a graveside service at Lincoln Cemetery, corner of Lincoln Rd. And 25th Street. Idaho Falls, ID.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home East Side
963 South Ammon Road
Idaho Falls, ID 83406
(208) 522-2992
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wood Funeral Home East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved