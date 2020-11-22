LaRae Birch Harrison
09/17/1932 - 11/18/2020
Centerville, Utah-LaRae Birch Harrison passed away Nov. 18, 2020. Friends and family are invited to a public visitation Tues., Nov. 24, 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful. Groups will be limited to ten at a time. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the private family service will be by invitation only. The service will be broadcast through Facebook Live on Wed, Nov. 25 at 11:00 am. For full obituary, Facebook Live link, and condolences, visit www.russonmortuary.com
.