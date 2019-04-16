Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Bountiful City Cemetery
LaRee Welch Duncan


LaRee Welch Duncan Obituary
LaRee Welch Duncan
1922 ~ 2019
Our Beautiful, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on April 14, 2019 at the age of 97.
She was born on March 18, 1922 to Delbert and Hilda Welch in Afton, Wyoming. She left Afton at a very young age to begin her adventure. She was a very strong and independent woman, who traveled the U. S. and Canada before settling in Salt Lake City. There she married and had her two daughters. As a single mom, she worked very hard in the restaurant business, to raise her girls. They were her life, then eventually her grandchildren. We all adored her. She is survived by her daughters; Laura (Rod - deceased) Green, Judy (Dave) Taylor. Grandchildren; Ryan, Cody, and Niki. Greats; Grayson, Cash, Wyatt, Wylie, and Noah. Niece; Leona.
We would like to sincerely thank her family at Waikoloa Assisted Living for the loving care and friendship they gave our mom. She loved each and every one of you. There truly are angels on earth.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, followed by a graveside service at Bountiful City Cemetery at 12:30 pm. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019
