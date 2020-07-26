LaReta Cooley Van Tassell
1930-2020
Kamas, UT-LaReta Cooley Van Tassell, 90, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 20th.
Born March 6, 1930 in Murray, Utah, she was the youngest daughter of Charles Herman and Vimva Pearl Mills Cooley. She was sealed and married to her eternal sweetheart, Morlin C Van Tassell, on August 11, 1948 in the Logan Temple. They were inseparable in work and play as dairy farmers and later owners of Hi-Mountain Drug.
She is survived by her son Craig C, Kamas, and daughter Gaye (Gaylen) Pace, Woodland; 15 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was welcomed through the veil by her loving husband, Morlin; her parents; her siblings; and many other loved ones. We are comforted to know of their joyous reunion.
A private family service will be held. A complete obituary can be found at crandallfhevanston.com