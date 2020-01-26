Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Larry Allen Eskelson


1951 - 2020
Larry Allen Eskelson Obituary
Larry Allen Eskelson
10/25/1951 ~ 01/19/2020
Larry, age 68, passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home in West Valley City, Utah on January 19, 2020. Born to Allen Eskelson and Nilene Eskelson Sheppick.
Larry was a loving husband, father, stepfather, brother, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him. Larry loved the outdoors specifically the sand dunes and boating. He loved spending time with his family.
Larry is survived by his wife Karen Gillett Eskelson and his children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, brother, daughter, nieces, and many more.
Services will be held at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. A viewing will take place on January 28, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Service on January 29, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM with a viewing one hour prior.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
