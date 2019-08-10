|
|
Larry Barr Stillman
1941 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away in the early morning hours of August 7, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. To know him was to love him. People gravitated to Larry for his professional and personal advice, sense of humor, and warmth.
Larry spent his childhood on the Stillman family farm, in a love-filled Victorian home which his grandfather built for his grandmother as a wedding gift. He was the middle child in a family of five siblings, flanked by two sisters on each side. His sisters all adored him, and he returned their affection by being a lifelong source of memorable humor and generous deeds. As the only male child, he worked shoulder-to-shoulder with his father Tilden to complete the farm chores each day. Farm life gave Larry an appreciation and aptitude for hard work, which were sure foundations for his admirable life.
He served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Berlin, Germany where he discovered a beverage named Fassbrause which he brought back to the United States and named Apple Beer. For over 50 years, Apple Beer has remained a family business and has won nine Best of State awards. Starting Apple Beer included hiring a San Francisco-based marketing business, which is where he met Liane Wood, whom he immediately declared the most beautiful woman he had ever met. Larry and Liane married and began a family. Their union is a lasting source of joy that includes six children, 19 (almost!) grandchildren, and seven dogs.
He graduated from the University of Utah with a Business Degree. His passion for investing began in the classroom and it would become a defining life-long pursuit. His loving and supportive mother and father were driving forces in his pursuit of education. He freely and often acknowledged that his formal education at Olympus High and the University of Utah were necessary to his later successes. The friendships he forged at Olympus would endure his entire life. While his philanthropic endeavors are extensive, the Catalyst Award (in support of Olympus High School teachers) is the one nearest to his heart.
Larry's career began at Dixon Paper Company as an intern, and in time he became president of Dixon which was later acquired by International Paper. He retired after 40 years as Vice President of International Paper. He held other notable positions including: Utah Jazz Advisory Committee, President of Utah Jazz 100 Club, Advisor to the Daniels Fund, and board member of Schweitzer Mauduit, Int.
His hobbies included golf and tennis, cheering for the University of Utah, enjoying numerous art forms, gardening, investing, and sleeping during televised golf matches. He also enjoyed placing friendly wagers "just to make things interesting."
His lasting legacy is his cherished family. He is survived by his wife Liane, and their seedlings: daughter Shaney (Jon) Cornell, grandchildren Chloe and Mika; son Tyler (Debra) Stillman, and grandchildren Claire, Caroline, Matthew, and Truman; daughter Ashley (Rob) Simmons and grandchildren Mason, Logan, and Brooklyn; daughter Allison (Marvin) Nelson and grandchildren Tilden, Wesley, Forrest, and Eva-Marie; daughter Cassidy (Ted) Beck and grandchildren Ellis, Lacey and Emmaline; son Blake (Sierra) Stillman and grandchildren Beau, Leni and Baby Girl due September 8th. His surviving siblings are Jeane (Glen) Smith, Shonnie (Larry) Hays, and Michele Gaetz. He is survived by in-laws Max Eliason, Dave and Debbie Wood, Lauren and Doug Caudell, and many adored nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Tilden Barr and Lydia Osguthorpe Stillman, his sister Joyce Eliason, his sister-in-law Carla Wood, and nephew Jason Caudell.
Viewing will be held Sunday, August 11 from 6:00-8:00pm and Monday, August 12 from 9:30-10:30am at the LDS Chapel 2080 East 5165 South Holladay, Utah. Funeral services will be on Monday, August 12 at 11:00am.
Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.
The family would like to thank Dignity Memorial and family and friends who have shown amazing love and support. Flowers can be sent to Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019