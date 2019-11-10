Home

Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge 3rd ward
7960 Dalesend Dr
Magna, UT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT
1942 - 2019
Larry Bennett Sowby Obituary
Larry Bennett Sowby
1942~2019
Magna, UT-Larry Bennett Sowby died at home on 10/06/19 in Magna Utah due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Viewing will be 11/12/19 at 6-8:00 pm at the Lake Ridge 3rd ward, 7960 Dalesend Dr, Magna Utah 84044. Funeral service on 11/13/19 at 11:00 pm with additional viewing an hour prior at the same location. Interment will follow at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery, 10055 S State St Sandy, Utah 84070. Additional information can be found at www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
