|
|
Larry Bennett Sowby
1942~2019
Magna, UT-Larry Bennett Sowby died at home on 10/06/19 in Magna Utah due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Viewing will be 11/12/19 at 6-8:00 pm at the Lake Ridge 3rd ward, 7960 Dalesend Dr, Magna Utah 84044. Funeral service on 11/13/19 at 11:00 pm with additional viewing an hour prior at the same location. Interment will follow at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery, 10055 S State St Sandy, Utah 84070. Additional information can be found at www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019