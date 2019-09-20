Home

Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chapel
5038 Janette Avenue
WVC, UT
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chapel
5038 Janette Avenue
WVC, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chapel
5038 Janette Avenue
WVC, UT
Larry Dean Keel


1945 - 2019
Larry Dean Keel Obituary
1945 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT-Larry "Dean" Keel
Dean was born September 17, 1945 and slipped peacefully out the front door surrounded by his family on September 15, 2019 at his home in WVC.
Please join us for viewing services on Sunday, 9/22/19 from 6pm-8pm and Monday, 09/23/19 one hour prior to the funeral service that will be held at 11am. All services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chapel located at 5065 Janette Avenue, WVC. Interment at Elysian Burial Gardens. Special thanks to Independent Funeral Services for helping us through this difficult time. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.