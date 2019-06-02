|
|
In Loving Memory
Larry Dee Griffiths, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on May 25, 2019 at the age of 82. Funeral services will be held on June 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon, in the LDS Chapel 14172 S. Emmeline Dr, Herriman Utah. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Emmeline Chapel. Interment will take place at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery after the service. Online condolences and additional information at www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019