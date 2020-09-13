Larry Eugene Benson1936 ~ 2020West Jordan, UT-Our beloved Father, Larry E. Benson, passed away peacefully at his home on September 3, 2020. He was a retired Major in the Air Force and was an entrepreneur. He worked many years as the Vice President of the Central Branch of Valley Bank and Trust. He enjoyed gardening and loved fishing and animals; especially cats.Larry is survived by his daughters; Linda Duncan, Christine Walker and Jillian Jensen and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.