1/1
Larry Eugene Benson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Eugene Benson
1936 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Our beloved Father, Larry E. Benson, passed away peacefully at his home on September 3, 2020. He was a retired Major in the Air Force and was an entrepreneur. He worked many years as the Vice President of the Central Branch of Valley Bank and Trust. He enjoyed gardening and loved fishing and animals; especially cats.
Larry is survived by his daughters; Linda Duncan, Christine Walker and Jillian Jensen and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
www.serenityfhs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved