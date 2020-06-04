Larry Everett Folsom

1937~2020

The other side of the veil is suddenly more organized: an outline in place and a strategy in mind. If there are things to be fixed, it will happen in short order. A great engineering mind is surely creating a flow chart for a family reunion with parents, aunts, uncles and cousins he loves dearly.

Our husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, Larry Everett Folsom passed away suddenly May 31, 2020 at his home in Kaysville, Utah.

Larry is survived by his best friend and love of his life Dorothy Redford Folsom. He said, "The most important event in my life was meeting, courting, marrying and living with my eternal companion." With an unexpected phone call and invitation to a sorority event, Dorothy asked Larry out first. Their family started 60 years ago at the Salt Lake City Temple. Their family expanded to include four children: Steven Folsom (Robyn), Marc Folsom (Angela), Bill Folsom, and the girl he adored as much as her mother, Anne Folsom Jeppesen (Tyler). A player piano, candy dispenser, and games in the basement were dedicated to his 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The traditional scavenger hunt orchestrated by grandpa was always a Christmas Eve favorite.

Larry was born May 4, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Everett S. Folsom and Nellie Child Folsom. He is survived by his brother John Robert Folsom (Helen). His work ethic was developed as a teenager selling hot dogs at ball games, delivering meat from the market where his aunt worked, and hauling mortar for his uncle's brick laying business.

Larry was a proud East High Leopard, where school work supported his passion for basketball. East took 2nd in state his senior year. He graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Utah. He was a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

He had a 35 year career in the aerospace industry. He worked at Hercules, Atlantic Research, and retired as a Vice President from Thiokol Corporation. He earned recognition and awards for his leadership and ability to turn out a quality product on time and on budget.

"The plan of eternal salvation has served as a guide in my life," said Larry. He served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Callings included: Gospel Doctrine teacher, Bishopric Counselor, and High Council member, but his most loved calling was Scoutmaster. He was a proud Eagle Scout. He and Dorothy exemplified faith to their family by serving in the Philippines Baguio Mission.

Larry loved anything with a motor, anything that included a ball and score, and his vision for heaven looked a lot like a fishing stream near Yellowstone. He loved spending summers at his cabin in Star Valley, Wyoming. Most of all he cherished many friendships that have been fostered over a lifetime.

A family funeral will be held Saturday June 6, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery in Salt Lake City.

In lieu of flowers please send a fond memory or consider donating to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.



