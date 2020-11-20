1935 ~ 2020

Larry John Ott was born on July 13, 1935, destined to be a willing man, who wore the worker's seal. He always put his shoulder to the wheel to push every worthy work along. He loved the Lord and was always the first with a helping hand combined with a heart that knew and felt the needs of others. He could never stand idly looking on while others were in need.

His mortal life was a legacy of doing as captured in his repeated last words till his passing on November 15, 2020, "What should I do".

His parents, John Gernsie Ott and Merle Stucki, were also "doers" and taught him the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the value of work. He loved spending his summers working on his Grandpa Stucki's farm in Santa Clara. As a result, he developed a love of nature and kept a beautiful garden his entire life. He was blessed with great athletic talent combined with relentless drive and could play any sport at an exceptional level. He loved both competing in and watching athletics throughout his life.

The Lord lovingly called Larry to serve in the Swiss-Austrian mission where his grandparents and ancestors had received the Gospel. He loved the people there and those with whom he served, and he maintained those friendships throughout his life. While serving in Salzburg, he helped to teach the Gospel to Anna Winzig who would eventually come to study at LDS Business College. They were sealed for eternity on May 28, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple and began a lifetime of helping the good work move along together. They serve a mission at the St. George visitor centers, which Larry loved and was a highlight of their "doer life".

Larry and Anna's children and their spouses: Jeff and Nancee, Mark and Emily, Suzy and Darren (Johnson), Janet and Mac (Hirshberg), and Gary will ever call him blessed. All were raised that they had an important work to do that they were never to shirk.

In lieu of any flowers or donations, just "Put Your Shoulder to the Wheel" like Larry always did.



