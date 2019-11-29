Home

Myers Mortuary
250 North Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 544-0994
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
201 S. 600 E
Kaysville, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
201 S. 600 E
Kaysville, UT
Larry M Burke
1938 - 2019
Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather Larry M Burke died 26 November 2019. He was born 21 January 1938 in Vernal, Utah, the second child of Melvin Jesse Burke and Dolores Wardle. Larry graduated from BYU and met and married Phyllis in 1961. Larry and Phyllis have 3 children (Kary, Shelly and Daniel), 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Larry was a pilot for the Air Force and later for Western Airlines and Delta Airlines. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Funeral services will be held in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel at 201 S. 600 E., Kaysville, Utah at 1:00 pm, Saturday November 30, 2019. A viewing will proceed the funeral at 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. A special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Sunridge Assisted Living in Layton. Arrangements are under the direction of Myers Mortuary in Layton. Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019
