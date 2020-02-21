|
Larry Max Liedtke
1937 ~ 2020
Our loving husband, dad and grandpa, Larry Max Liedtke, age 82, passed away at his home on February 9, 2020.
Larry was born in Salt Lake City and was an insurance agent most of his career. He was a ski patrolman and certified ski instructor; a private airplane pilot; and a self-taught photographer and craftsman, who loved wood working, the outdoors, golf and motorcycles. Larry is survived by his doting wife, Carol of 64 years; 5 daughters, 6 grandchildren and many extended family and friends.
At Larry's request, a Celebration of Life will be held on February 23, 2020 from 1 pm to 3 pm at 4712 W Granada Hills Ct, W Jordan.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020