Larry Paul Mertin
1936 ~ 2020
Larry Paul Mertin slipped from this world into the next early in the morning of January 2, 2020, in Riverton, Utah. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 4, 1936 to Paul Mertin and Emma Margarete Cook. The first of 5 children.
He loved God, his wife Sheron, and fishing-his family, Scouting and fishing- working with his hands, Café Silvestre smothered burritos with cheese and onion, rice and beans and fishing-sweet potatoes, pumpkins pie and fishing.
He was a Jordan High School Beetdigger class of 1954. He married his sweetheart, Sheron Busenbark, in the Salt Lake Temple on August 26, 1954. They lived the first half their married lives in West Jordan (where Larry bowled a little and Sheron bowled a lot) and the second half in Monroe.
Larry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in Bishoprics, on High Councils, High Priest Groups, Executive Secretary and YM President, among others. He was a Scoutmaster and Explorer Advisor. At one time he was the Alta View District Chairman in the Great Salt Lake Council of BSA. Larry was a member of the Monroe Utah Post of the American Legion.
He worked at Kennecott Copper as a brakeman where he broke his leg in a train accident, which encouraged him 'to find a different profession'. He began working with his hands at Bonanza Campers, created several construction companies, spent 9 months working in Nigeria (spending his spare time helping with the Nigerian Boy Scouts), most recently the President of Merit Structures & Restoration, Inc.
He really loved to fish. The only true place was Otter Creek in Antimony, with Piute Reservoir as 2nd and Strawberry Reservoir as a close 3rd. Fish Lake? Not so much.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Sheron, who died in August of 2019, his parents, one brother and two sisters. He is survived by his children Deborah Mertin Jackson, (Alan), Kevin L. Mertin (Sheri), James P. Mertin, Kristopher K. Mertin (Michele), and O. Bradford Mertin (Amber), and his younger brother David. Larry and Sheron have 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the Beehive Home of Riverton and Canyons Home and Hospice. A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So), South Jordan, Utah, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Monroe Utah Stake Center on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1:00 pm. A viewing will also be held in Monroe one hour prior or to the funeral. Interment in the Monroe City Cemetery. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020