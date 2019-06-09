Home

Independent Professional Services Mortuary & Crematory
4555 South Redwood Road
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 263-8200
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Jordan Oaks Stake Center
8117 South Leslie Drive
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Altonah Cemetery
West Jordan, UT-Larry Orvan Maxfield, age 80, passed away June 4, 2019. Born on April 20, 1939, in Maeser, Utah, to Lester and Margaret Maxfield. He attended Altamont High, served a mission in CA, and married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Dastrup. He graduated from USU with a BS in Range Management. Larry worked with the BLM for 35 years and as an EMT for 10.
Larry enjoyed being outdoors and served in many positions in the church and community.
Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn, five children, Scott (Terie), Mark (Natalie), Jaci Webb (Sean), Brian (Annissa), Rebecca Newlon (Greg), 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and his siblings Kent and Leslie. He is preceded in death by his brother Perry.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 11, at 11:00 am at the Jordan Oaks Stake Center, 8117 South Leslie Drive, West Jordan, Utah. Family and friends may gather Monday evening, 6-8:00 pm and Tuesday morning, 10-10:30 am. Interment will be at the Altonah Cemetery at 4:00 pm. Condolences can be left at IPScrematory.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 9, 2019
