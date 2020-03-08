|
Larry R. Williams
1946 - 2020
Larry Robert Williams passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Jordan Valley Hospital, West Jordan, Utah. Larry was born in Wallace, Shoshone Co., Idaho, February 25,1946, the 2nd of 3 children of Francis Adelbert Williams and Marion Winifred Shanks. He lived in Butte, Montana during his youth until the passing of his parents. He was born with cerebral palsy but did not let that condition define him. The Lord compensated his condition with gifts of tenacity, patience, endurance, a strong will, and an unwavering faith that he could accomplish anything he set his mind to. In his late teens he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an active member throughout his life. At his passing, he was serving as Elders Quorum President at Copper Ridge Health Care Center.
Larry worked 28 years as a custodian and grounds keeper for Zions Securities in Salt Lake City before his retirement in 1989. He was married 30 years to the love of his life, Colleen Rae Willey Williams before her passing on November 1, 2011. Since that time, he has happily resided at Copper Ridge Health Care Center, whose loving care is so greatly appreciated by his family.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and elder brother, Francis Myron. He is survived by his sister Patricia Ann (Kent) Wood, 13 nieces and nephews, and 44 grand-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S), Sandy, Utah. The service will begin at 2:00pm with a viewing from 12:30-1:30pm. Entombment Larkin Sunset Gardens Mausoleum.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020