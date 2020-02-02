|
|
Larry Saracino
8/31/1937 - 1/31/2020
Larry passed away at home. For all who knew him the world will never be quite the same. Born in Price to Ralph and Anna Saracino.
Survived by his wife Connie; children Larry Jr. (Sherry), Cynthia, Alicia (James) Hadlock, Brett (Jennifer), Mandi (Mike) Pappadakis; 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and brother Dan.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7th at 12:00 noon at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Visitation 11-12 prior to services. For an extended obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020