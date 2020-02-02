Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Larry Saracino Obituary
Larry Saracino
8/31/1937 - 1/31/2020
Larry passed away at home. For all who knew him the world will never be quite the same. Born in Price to Ralph and Anna Saracino.
Survived by his wife Connie; children Larry Jr. (Sherry), Cynthia, Alicia (James) Hadlock, Brett (Jennifer), Mandi (Mike) Pappadakis; 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and brother Dan.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7th at 12:00 noon at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Visitation 11-12 prior to services. For an extended obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
