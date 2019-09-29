|
|
Larry M. Snarr
July 11, 1941 ~ Sept 22, 2019.
Larry Marvin Snarr passed away at Intermountain Medical Center on September 22, 2019. He was born July 11, 1941 to Marvin B. Snarr and Dorothy F. Jackson. He married Marge G. Schmidt on December 31, 1960 (deceased). Linda McKnight loving companion for the past 17 years. He is survived by his daughters Debra (Michael) Gordon, Paula (David) Shaw; grandchildren Jason (Tiffany) Gordon, Mikelle Gordon, Brett Shaw, Jamie Shaw; two great-grandchildren Abbi Bright and Boston Shaw; two sisters, Joyce Dorothy Snarr, Phyllis (John) Farnsworth. Preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and granddaughter Brooke Marie Shaw.
Larry worked at Marv's Dental Lab for over fifty years retiring in 2010. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and camping with family and friends, and loved fifties music.
Funeral services will be held at the Heber Valley Funeral Home (288 N. Main St. Heber City) on Tuesday October 1st at 11:00 AM. Viewing that morning from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM. Casual dress. Interment at the Heber City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019