Larry Tanner
9/18/1938 ~ 02/26/2018
I miss you every day because you are;
Unforgettable
Nat King Cole
Unforgettable
That's what you are
Unforgettable
Tho' near or far
Like a song of love that clings to me
How the thought of you does things to me
Never before has someone been more
Unforgettable in every way
And forever more, that's how you'll stay
That's why darling it's incredible
That someone so unforgettable
Thinks that I am unforgettable too
Love, Steven
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020