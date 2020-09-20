1/1
Larry Virgil Tooley
1937 - 2020
12-17-1937 ~ 9-10-2020
Larry was born in Red Mesa, Colorado to parents Virgil Forrest Tooley and Estella Mae Brady whom preceded him in death.
Larry received a BA in Accounting from the University of Utah. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived in death by his sister Gayla Myers of Idaho, by first wife Judith Ann Tooley and four children: Shanyn (Brian), Garron, (LaVon), Damon, Nate (JaNeil) and several grandchildren and also by his second wife Esther Camp, married June 1994.
Larry was an easy-going, witty, loveable man whom enjoyed movies, eating out, music and dancing. He will be missed by many.
Private family service will be held. For condolences please go to PremierFuneral.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
