|
|
Larry Wallace Johnson
01/06/1937-11/12/2019
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. He was 82 years old.
Larry was born January 6, 1937 to Wallace E. and Marrian Liddel Johnson and was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Bingham High School where he met his soulmate and wife of 62 years, Sharen Anderson.
Larry worked for Kennecott Copper Mines and for the Salt Lake County Recorder's office, Plat Department. He then became the owner of Western States Title of Davis Co., Inc for over 40 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and longtime Utah Jazz season ticket holder. He also loved trips with Sharen to Vegas. Larry was a member of the Oakridge Country Club for over 35 years where he pursued his passion of golf.
Dad was fair and honest and caring and he will be deeply missed.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Wendy Newman (Steve), Celeste Christensen (Brad); son, Eric Johnson (Camille) and brother Rodney Johnson. He has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Sharen, and brother Brent Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. from 6-8 pm and interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019