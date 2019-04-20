|
Larry Wilberger
1940 ~ 2019
Larry Wilberger, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 11, 2019, after a courageous and brave battle with MSA, always positive and never complaining.
Larry was born Nov. 8, 1940, in Salt Lake City to George and Catherine Wilberger. He graduated from Granger High School then went on to study at SUU in Cedar City. Larry married his sweetheart, Michelle, in 1980. He had five beautiful children, Todd, Scott, Meisha, Cody and Jason. Larry has been awaiting the reunion with the love of his life, Michelle for 20 years. When Larry reminisced about Michelle he had a twinkle in his eye and a huge smile on his face.
Larry was a force for goodness on earth. His integrity, kindness, and respect for everyone will always be remembered and never lost. Larry left his kind fingerprints upon many, and this ripple of love will continue on in immeasurable ways.
Larry was an accomplished and well respected contractor. His talent as a concrete contractor was well recognized. He was the owner of Designer Construction and frequently referred to as "Larry Strong". He had a wonderful sense of humor and witty personality. He enjoyed boating at Lake Powell, spending time with loved ones, and traveling to Hawaii, Mexico, Thailand and various other countries throughout the world. He loved watching his favorite movies and sports teams. After many travels around the world, he realized that his favorite place to be, was in his own backyard, surrounded by family and friends.
His determination has been heart-lifting to a great number of people. He was a remarkable man. He had a contagious laugh, and lived a life of integrity, honor, respect and kindness. Larry was a sweet spirit and gentle soul. He taught us about love and courage. He was intelligent and an engaging conversationalist. We will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his children, Todd (Tiffany), Scott (Paula), Meisha and Cody, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildre and his brother, George (Gerry). Larry also leaves behind his beloved dog, Lilly, who was constantly by his side. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Michelle, and son, Jason.
In lieu of a funeral service, there will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
The world is better because of your love and kindness that will always ripple onward. We miss you, and know you will carry on where you are now… and keep rippling with love from above.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019