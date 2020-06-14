LaRue and I worked together in the relief society presidency. She was always willing to do whatever was needed. I got to know her fun personality. She is a strong woman and we have learned from her example. We are so grateful that she has returned to be with Paul. She and I talked a few days ago and she reminded me that it has been three years since he left. What a wonderful reunion for those two and their families on the other side of the veil. We loved her. We will miss her.Love to you, family. Steve and Kay Wood

