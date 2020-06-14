LaRue Forsey Mitchell
1936 - 2020
1936 ~ 2020
Heber City, UT-LaRue Forsey Mitchell, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born on January 20, 1936 in Payson, Utah to Ruel and Marie Forsey. She married Paul Holt Mitchell in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 24, 1954. She is survived by her children, Gordon (Cherie), Bruce (Patti), Kathy Davis, 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brother Allen (Diane) Forsey, sisters RaNae (Jack) Etherington and Joeleen (Richard) Young.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Holt Mitchell, and grandsons Chad & Cody Mitchell.
La Rue worked for First Security Bank as a bank teller for 25 years. She had many hobbies. She loved bowling, camping and fishing with family and friends. She also enjoyed baking cookies with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a huge Dodger & Jazz fan. She enjoyed all sports. She also took great pride in her yard and garden. Her family was her entire world. "We will miss you mom and Grandma".
Friends and family are welcome to attend a viewing on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Heber Valley Funeral Home located at 288 North Main Street, Heber City, UT. A graveside service will follow at the Heber City Cemetery located at 680 North 550 East, Heber City, UT. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of LaRue at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Heber Valley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heber Valley Funeral Home
288 North Main Street
Heber City, UT 84032
(435) 654-5458
June 13, 2020
LaRue and I worked together in the relief society presidency. She was always willing to do whatever was needed. I got to know her fun personality. She is a strong woman and we have learned from her example. We are so grateful that she has returned to be with Paul. She and I talked a few days ago and she reminded me that it has been three years since he left. What a wonderful reunion for those two and their families on the other side of the veil. We loved her. We will miss her.Love to you, family. Steve and Kay Wood
Kay Wood
Friend
