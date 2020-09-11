LaRue was one of the sweetest, kindest people I have ever known in my life. She was my visiting teacher 21 years ago when I was put on bed rest. She brought me dinners and checked on me so many times. I loved her so much. We moved away and then moved back she was the first person I recognized in church 19 years later. She was the same sweet lady. This last two years she would ask me about my son on his mission every Sunday and made sure she sent him Christmas cards. Such an awesome person. Her accident at the church was the day of my sons homecoming talk and I was so glad to see her that day. This just make me so sad. I will always love the example she set for me. Love you LaRue.

Donnell Johansen

Friend