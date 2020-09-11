LaRue Johnson Beck Stewart
24 May 1927 - 8 Sept. 2020
Mt. Pleasant, UT-LaRue Johnson Beck Stewart, 93, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother returned home to parents, siblings, husbands, son, granddaughter, grandson & great grandson in Orem, Utah (on her son, Stephen Kelly Beck's birthday). She was born in Fairview to Myron Levi Johnson and Margaret Luella Terry Johnson on May 24, 1927. She was the youngest of seven children. She attended grade school and middle school in Fairview and graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1945. LaRue was selected as Miss Liberty (Miss Fairview) the year after she graduated from high school. She worked as a bookkeeper for Bradshaw Auto Parts after graduating. While working she met Delmar Jacob Beck and was married April 2, 1947 in the Manti Temple. Starting in 1963 Mom worked as a manager of the school lunch program for North Sanpete High School and Mt. Pleasant Elementary. She then worked as the North Sanpete District School Lunch Supervisor over the seven schools in the district for 10 1/2 years. During this tenure, LaRue had the privilege of working on the State School Lunch Association Committee for several years. She was the first certified chairman over getting all school lunch workers certified in Utah. This gave LaRue many opportunities to visit other districts, lunch programs and conventions.
Mother was a member of the Laicos Club since 1955 and enjoyed socializing with the many friends she made during this time.
She and Daddy loved to dance and taught dancing for years. Our parents were devoted to serving the Lord and teaching their children the gospel of Jesus Christ. They were married for 40 wonderful years and were given the opportunity to serve as ordinance workers in the Manti LDS Temple. After Delmar passed away August 29, 1987, she met Leo Lavern Stewart and they were married in the Manti Temple on July 11, 1988. Leo and LaRue were selected as the Sweetheart Couple for Snow College Institute, which was a great privilege in February 2000. Momma loved to travel and she and Leo had the blessing of traveling to many countries. She felt she was very fortunate to travel to Israel where the Savior lived, walked, taught, blessed and died. Each member of LaRue's family were very dear to her and she shared her love with each of them.
She held many church callings and enjoyed them all. When she was in the Stake Primary Presidency, they arranged to attend General Conference and stayed at the Hotel Utah. Throughout Mother's life she met each challenge, and there were many, with a positive attitude and knew they would pass and be for her best good - always relying on the Savior.
Mom and Delmar were blessed with four children: J. Dee (Linda), Stephen Kelly deceased (Vicki), Susan Lynnette (Brent) and Lizetta. Leo's children are: Leonard Earl (LaWauna), Donna Marie (Ed), and Kenneth Lee (Karen). She had 31 grandchildren, 88 great grandchildren and 32 great great grandchildren.
The viewing will be at Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt Pleasant, Sunday, September 13, from 6-8 p.m. Graveside service will be Monday, at 11:00 at Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com