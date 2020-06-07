LaRue Mitchell Hadley
1922 ~ 2020
LaRue Mitchell was born in Clinton, Utah, on October 19, 1922, to Lavon Davis and Joseph Albert Mitchell. She died on May 30, 2020, in Salt Lake City at the age of 97 from causes incident to age, though no one would believe it. She was a great beauty and routinely astounded people when they discovered her age.
When LaRue left home after high school, she attended LDS Business College and worked at Utah Woolen Mills in Ogden as both secretary and model for their fine clothing. She married M. Ray Oberhansley (deceased) and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. They had five children: Linda, Cheryl, Karan, Steven, and Anne.
Among her many accomplishments, she taught modeling and did runway and photographic modeling, worked as an interior designer, secretary, and general contractor for her home in Holladay, Utah.
LaRue traveled extensively, both domestically and abroad, and acted as travel planner for many friends and family members. She was a good cook and made the best English toffee, chicken soup, and dinner rolls in the world. She was known for her great style and bling. A person cannot wear too much jewelry according to her, and she claimed she liked gaudy.
Thirteen years ago, she married her friend and neighbor of 50 years (Don Hadley) in Hawaii. They enjoyed traveling and golfing, living 6 months in Salt Lake and 6 months near Palm Springs, California. Don died suddenly in April of 2018, at which time LaRue moved into the Wentworth Willowcreek Assisted Living and Memory Care in Salt Lake. There she was well-cared for and loved. She remained sweet and beautiful and until the day she died. She was buried in the Clinton Cemetery next to her parents and other family members.
LaRue is survived by 3 daughters: Cheryl Oberhansley Walker (Brent), Karan O. Newton, DMV (Dean), and Anne Oberhansley (Robin Gallagher). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In the words of her grandson, Mark Newton, "Grandma has cast a legacy that will last forever." Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.