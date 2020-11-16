Latilala Laumeesi Bloomfield Jr.

1987 - 2020

Our sweet, Latilala Laumeesi Bloomfield Jr. also known as "Lati" or "LAD1DAH", age 33, peacefully returned home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lati was born on May 5, 1987 in Reno, Nevada to the late Avalisi Bloomfield and the late Mele Kafo'atu (Baba) Lutui.

Lati dearly loved his younger siblings. He was the oldest of 8 and is survived by his sister, Liuaki (Mana); Brother, Centennial (Ofa); Brother, Avalisi (Adrianna); Brother, Semisi; Sister, Anasivi; Sister, Sonya and Brother, Loni.

He was an outgoing and soft spoken individual who had an unforgettable contagious laugh. His humble nature made it easy for others to love him. To say the least, Lati lived a full life of truth, love and happiness.

On September 24, 2011, he married the love of his life Loisi Takai. Together they were blessed with two beautiful daughters: Mele Kafo'atu, 8, and Mahenihe'ofa, 7. They were sealed for all time and eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on November 24, 2012. Lati was a devoted father and husband. He worked hard to make sure his family was always happy and firmly believed, "It's all about the memories". The memories they created will always be remembered, Bloom Fam Forever.

Lati loved his job of the last seven years at Delta Airlines. He will sorely be missed by his work family for his hard working, humble demeanor and lovable personality.

A Celebration of Lati's life will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020:

Family viewing 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Funeral service 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Services will be held at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home; 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah 84107. Interment services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Cemetery; 200 North E Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store