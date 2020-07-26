Laura Ann Kaschmitter

March 1, 1961 ~ June 7, 2020

It is with great sadness that our dear sister Laura Ann Kaschmitter passed away after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Lara loved to travel and accomplished her dream of walking the Camino de Santiago Pilgrimage in Spain with Father David and members of St. Monica's Parish from Santa Monica, CA. She was a graduate of the University of Utah. Lara made her home in Long Beach, CA where she lived for many years with her dear cats Snowflake and Luke. She loved her job at Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation where she worked for many years. Preceded in death by: Leon J. Kaschmitter (father), Barbara Kaschmitter (mother), and Christopher Krueger (nephew). Survived by siblings; Susan Daly (David), James Kaschmitter (Jen), Frances Benedetti (Gary), Dan Kaschmitter (Cindi Louie), Julie Krueger (Brad), and many loved nieces and nephews. Lory donated her body to UCLA for research hoping their work would benefit those suffering from cancer. Her ashes will be scattered at sea at a later date. Special thank you to Christine Kemp, Katelyn Krueger, David Daly III, and Father David for your love and care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store